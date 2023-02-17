Home States Tamil Nadu

Opposition making false charges: DMK leader Kanimozhi

Thoothukudi MP K Kanimozhi campaigning for votes for DMK ally in Erode East by-election on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Lok Sabha MP and DMK’s deputy general secretary K Kanimozhi on Thursday said opposition parties are levelling baseless allegations out of the fear of defeat.

Campaigning in Erode East for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan, she said, “Opposition (AIADMK) faced lot of difficulties even to announce a candidate. The Two Leaves are pulling in opposite directions, and have now become a lotus. Since the opposition has realised it would lose, they (Palaniswami) are making allegations that people are being locked inside sheds.”

Criticising the BJP, she said, “When the opposition raised questions about Hindenburg’s report on Adani in Parliament, the Prime Minister diverted the issue by asking why Rahul did not use Nehru as his surname. Similarly, here a person (EPS) is speaking without dignity.”

