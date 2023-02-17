Plea seeks CBI probe into contract with Tangedco for Ennore plant

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three trade unions, affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have file a PIL petition in Madras High Court seeking orders for a CBI probe into irregularities in re-awarding a mega contract to BGR Energy System for establishing a power generation plant for Tangedco at Ennore in Chennai.

The BHEL Mazdoor Sangh and two other unions have alleged that there was collusion between both the entities in the re-award ignoring the fact that Tangedco had cancelled the letter of intent (LOI) for the 660 MW Supercritical Ennore Thermal Power Station expansion project given to BGR Energy System as it failed to furnish the security deposit cum performance guarantee to the tune of `439 core, 10% value of LOI.

However, Advocate General (AG) R Shunmugasundaram said that the contract was awarded back to the company by following due procedure as it was able to furnish the bank guarantee and there were no irregularities. He also stated that the petitioner unions cannot directly seek a probe by the CBI, instead, they can seek an investigation by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC).

The first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, though initially questioned the locus standi of the unions to approach the court instead of the aggrieved BHEL, granted to give time to the petitioners to submit earlier court orders on related matters for consideration; and posted the matter for further hearing on February 21.

Appearing for the unions, advocate MR Venkatesh submitted on Thursday, since the successful bidder failed to furnish the guarantee, the LOI was cancelled in 2021. After cancellation, Tangedco ought to have given an opportunity to the L-2 bidder, BHEL, for execution of the project or ought to have invited fresh tender.

The petition stated that BGR Energy Systems had filed a writ petition in the high court challenging cancellation, but both parties had avoided appearance as the petition was dismissed as withdrawn. “... it is suspected that there was a clear collusion between Tangedco and BGR Energy Systems by which everything went on as per match fixing in favour of the latter,” the petition states, adding that the LOI was reinstated in favour of BGR Energy Systems on March 9, 2022.

