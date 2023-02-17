Home States Tamil Nadu

Postal voting begins in TN's Erode

Earlier in the day, officials sealed 14 temporary election offices opened by DMK and AIADMK for violating model code of conduct. Of this, 10 offices were of DMK. 

Published: 17th February 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman casting postal vote on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Workers on Thursday started collecting postal ballots from senior citizens and PwDs in Erode East. A total of 352 persons, include 321 people aged above 80 and 31 differently abled persons had submitted 12C form to cast postal votes, sources said. 

Officials said collection of postal ballots would continue on Friday and Monday. Six teams, each comprising seven members, will visit the houses of eligible voters with ballot boxes and collect their votes. 

Meanwhile, members from AIADMK lodged a complaint that a DMK councilor violated election rule by making an elderly woman at Ayyappan Kovil Street in Karungalpalayam to register her vote for Congress candidate. 

Earlier in the day, officials sealed 14 temporary election offices opened by DMK and AIADMK for violating model code of conduct. Of this, 10 offices were of DMK. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode bypolls postal ballots TN bypoll
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp