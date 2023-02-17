Postal voting begins in TN's Erode

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Workers on Thursday started collecting postal ballots from senior citizens and PwDs in Erode East. A total of 352 persons, include 321 people aged above 80 and 31 differently abled persons had submitted 12C form to cast postal votes, sources said. Officials said collection of postal ballots would continue on Friday and Monday. Six teams, each comprising seven members, will visit the houses of eligible voters with ballot boxes and collect their votes. Meanwhile, members from AIADMK lodged a complaint that a DMK councilor violated election rule by making an elderly woman at Ayyappan Kovil Street in Karungalpalayam to register her vote for Congress candidate. Earlier in the day, officials sealed 14 temporary election offices opened by DMK and AIADMK for violating model code of conduct. Of this, 10 offices were of DMK.