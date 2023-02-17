Three workers killed in explosion while blasting rocks for well in TN's Tenkasi

By Express News Service

TENKASI : Three workers involved in digging a farm well died on Thursday after explosives used for blasting rocks went off accidentally at Puthupatti village near Alangulam in Tenkasi district.

While B Aravinth (24) of Anaiyappapuram died on the spot, S Rajalingam (54) of Anaiyappapuram, and S Asir Salomon (26) of Alangulam, died of injuries later. N Sakthivel, contractor, and R Mariselvam, son of Rajalingam, injured in the accident, are undergoing treatment. The Alangulam police have booked a case and arrested Sakthivel.

“Sakthivel was digging a well for farmer V Bal. A 15-ft-deep well was dug up over the past three weeks. To break rocks to dig deeper, Sakthivel and the victims were testing a battery and detonators standing outside the pit when the sudden explosion happened. Rajalingam and Salomon were rushed to the Government Hospital in Alangulam where Salomon died,” sources said.

‘No safety equipment for workers’

“Rajalingam succumbed to his injuries while being rushed in an ambulance to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment. Mariselvam is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” sources said. Additional superintendent of police Charles Kalaimani, inspector Mahesh Kumar and revenue officials led by Alangulam tahsildar in-charge Osanna Fernando visited the spot. Sources said Sakthivel purchased around 100 gelatin sticks from a licensed vendor in Surandai and brought 20 of them to the farm well.

“The gelatin sticks should be handled only by a licensed explosive expert for blasting the rocks in farm wells but Sakthivel asked his labourers to trigger the sticks. Some gelatin sticks found inside the well will be safely defused on Friday. We are also inquiring if Sakthivel had a safe facility for storing the gelatin sticks bought by him,” a police source said.

Relatives of the victims alleged that winch owners who take contract work for digging farm wells don’t provide safety equipment to labourers. The relatives also demanded that Chief Minister M K Stalin sanction relief to the families and labour minister C V Ganesan help them get compensation from labour welfare board. In a similar incident on September 28, 2018, three laborers died in an explosion while digging a well at Andipatti village in the district.

