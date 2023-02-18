Activists, Perambalur MLA demand new building, equipment for 50-year-old dilapidated fire station

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Social activists and Perambalur MLA M Prabhakaran have pressed demands that an over 50-year-old fire department building, which is in decrepit shape, be built according to modern standards and equipped with new and special vehicles and equipment.

The District Headquarters Fire Department office, functioning at Thuraimangalam since June 1969, is the only station in the district and is housed in an asbestos building. For over 15 years, the building has been in poor shape, especially during the monsoon, when rainwater leaks into the building.

Additionally, with many of the equipment in the station like wood and iron cutting machines, rope, emergency lights, water trucks and vehicles becoming worn out, activists along with the MLA filed a petition a few months ago demanding a total overhaul of the building and equipment.

They also pressed for setting up new fire stations at three places in the district. Speaking to TNIE, C Thangapandiyan, an activist said, Not once have the authorities maintained or renovated the damaged building. During monsoons, employees are unable to get proper sleep due to rainwater seeping into the station. Later, they are forced to remove the stagnating rainwater in the station by hand or bucket.

The station also lacks adequate infrastructure to park vehicles. So a new building for the fire station, apart from newer vehicles and goods, is absolutely essential," he added. V Selvaraj, a resident of Perambalur said, "The Fire Department receives many rescue and accident calls from various places in the district, especially during instances of people or cattle falling into wells and road accidents near Padalur.

But places like Veppanthattai are far away from the station, and they cannot reach on time." "Sometimes firefighters have to approach the Thuraiyur fire station when there are multiple problems in the same day. Sometimes incidents are over before they reach those places. Therefore fire stations must be set up in Veppanthattai and Alathur areas. At least one place should be set up first," he said.

When contacted, Perambalur District Fire Officer P Ambika said, "I have sent a proposal to the government regarding the new headquarters building and new station. I hope the Tamil Nadu Government will announce it in the upcoming budget."

