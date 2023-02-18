After ST status, TN government meets Narikuravars to improve livelihood

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the Narikuravars being included in the ST list after fighting for several decades for removing the community from the MBC category, one of the first priorities of the state tribal welfare department will be to boost entrepreneurship skills among the community members, senior officials of the department said.

The state tribal welfare department, along with officials of other departments including Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) held a meeting with 75 Narikuravar representatives from across the state to understand living conditions on Friday.

“This is the first time the community is being brought under the tribal welfare department. The meeting aims at learning about their lives, and what interventions can help them get a better quality of life,” said a senior official from the tribal welfare department.

After the discussion, officials said the representatives were informed of schemes available under TAHDCO, and that the department will take steps to hone the people’s entrepreneurship skills as requested by the community.

Seetha M of Narikuravar Education and Welfare Society, Tiruchy, who was part of the meeting said mainly people of the community are engaged in three lines of work- selling ice creams in small carts, making and selling beaded jewellery and selling small household items like combs and safety pins on footpaths and other public spaces.

“Men and women sell beaded jewellery in front of temples and on footpaths. Here, the women sometimes feel they are vulnerable, especially after dark sets in. So we have asked the department to help us construct shops on available parcels of land so that we can have an exclusive complex for these items,” ,” Seetha said.

Apart from this, the tribal welfare department will also collect information on existing living conditions of the community from the ground, said officials. Officials at all levels have been instructed to actively reach out to the community and remain accessible to them. “We have also informed the community members about the officials they can meet in their areas for specific issues, and we are open to feedback,” an official added.

CHENNAI: With the Narikuravars being included in the ST list after fighting for several decades for removing the community from the MBC category, one of the first priorities of the state tribal welfare department will be to boost entrepreneurship skills among the community members, senior officials of the department said. The state tribal welfare department, along with officials of other departments including Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO) held a meeting with 75 Narikuravar representatives from across the state to understand living conditions on Friday. “This is the first time the community is being brought under the tribal welfare department. The meeting aims at learning about their lives, and what interventions can help them get a better quality of life,” said a senior official from the tribal welfare department. After the discussion, officials said the representatives were informed of schemes available under TAHDCO, and that the department will take steps to hone the people’s entrepreneurship skills as requested by the community. Seetha M of Narikuravar Education and Welfare Society, Tiruchy, who was part of the meeting said mainly people of the community are engaged in three lines of work- selling ice creams in small carts, making and selling beaded jewellery and selling small household items like combs and safety pins on footpaths and other public spaces. “Men and women sell beaded jewellery in front of temples and on footpaths. Here, the women sometimes feel they are vulnerable, especially after dark sets in. So we have asked the department to help us construct shops on available parcels of land so that we can have an exclusive complex for these items,” ,” Seetha said. Apart from this, the tribal welfare department will also collect information on existing living conditions of the community from the ground, said officials. Officials at all levels have been instructed to actively reach out to the community and remain accessible to them. “We have also informed the community members about the officials they can meet in their areas for specific issues, and we are open to feedback,” an official added.