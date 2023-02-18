Home States Tamil Nadu

Directive to school teachers to provide leave details attracts mixed reactions in TN

Published: 18th February 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a teacher taking online class for school students (File photo| PTI)

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Days after a circular pertaining to the online submission of leave details of teachers employed in elementary and panchayat union middle schools was sent by the director of elementary education (DEE) to the district education officers (elementary education) of all the districts in the state, a barrage of criticism as well as positive responses poured down on the directive from teachers, activists and associations alike.

The circular, which was sent by DEE K Arivoli on Wednesday, directed school managements to give out leave details of faculty members under three categories: long leave, on leave without intimation and regular leave. As per the circular, the leave details should be sent to the official mail id of the DEE. T Jeevanraj, the district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Arambappalli Asiriyar Koottani, said, ''Leave details of both students and teachers alike are updated to online portals on a daily basis.

Hence, it seems a bit out of place when the department again asks for the same. There could be other agendas to the issuance of the circular. The authorities should first and foremost look into matters of pressing concern, including the quality of elementary education, before going ahead with such circular. Also, no teachers have been recruited to elementary schools since 2014."

Meanwhile, educationalist Pudugai Selva of the Palli Pathugappu Iyakkam, told TNIE that the directive is a welcome move since long leaves taken by faculty members of rural school often go unrecorded. Mandram Shanmuganathan N, the general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Elementary School Mandram, echoing the views, highlighted the need to monitor leaves beyond what is being offered.

Sources from the school education department said, ''There have been many instances in which teachers go off on unannounced leaves. For instance, an elementary teacher in Pudukkottai requested leave for two months; however, she joined service only after a year with a loss of pay. Many such instances have been reported."

