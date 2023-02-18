Erode by-poll: DMK MLA takes camel ride for campaign in TN, organiser booked

By Express News Service

ERODE: Karungalpalayam police on Thursday registered a case against a DMK functionary after Tiruttani MLA S Chandran used a camel for campaigning in Erode East. Police said, on February 14, Chandran had canvassed for votes by sitting on a camel. Functionaires of AIADMK had lodged a complaint regarding the incident with the Returning Officer K Sivakumar, who forwarded it to police.

After conducting an inquiry, Karungalpalayam police registered a case against Karungalpalayam DMK secretary Kumaravadivel, who had organized the campaign,under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday alleged that DMK functionaries are locking up voters in their election offices and preventing them from attending election meetings of other parties.

Speaking at an election meeting, Palaniswami, said, “The DMK is locking up voters in its election offices every day and distributing moeny and food so that they do attend our meetings. This has never happened in the political history of Tamil Nadu.

We lodged a complaint about it to Election Commission, but it has not taken action yet. If DMK keeps voters locked up, I will go to the place and campaign there.” Further, Palaniswami alleged law and order situation in the state has deteriorated under DMK rule. There is no safety for women and public, he added.

