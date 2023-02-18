Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 12 lakh swindled on pretext of Bitcoin trade, two held

District cyber crime police have arrested the second suspect in connection to the case of Rs 12 lakh being swindled from a Vilathikulam man on the pretext of Bitcoin trade.

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  District cyber crime police have arrested the second suspect in connection to the case of Rs 12 lakh being swindled from a Vilathikulam man on the pretext of Bitcoin trade. According to sources, P Ramar (48) of Vavalthothi village near Vilathikulam invested Rs 12,10,740 in Bitcoins after seeing an advertisement on social media in 2021.

When he did not receive any profit or follow-up information from the contact person for several months, he lodged a complaint against the firm with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP). Subsequently, Superintendent of Police L Balaji Saravanan formed a special team to nab the conmen.

Inspector Sivasankaran said technical analysis provided them with a lead in the case and they managed to nab S Karunakaran (32) at Sinniampalayam in Coimbatore on February 3. Another suspect, E Obed Paul (32), was traced to Kakkalur of Tiruvallur district and he was remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

Another officer privy to the investigation said more suspects might be nabbed soon in the case as the probe has so far revealed transactions to the tune of Rs 1.86 crore through Karunakaran's and Paul's bank accounts. "Over 200 bank accounts are linked to this crime and the key accused is suspected to be in Sri Lanka," the officer added.

