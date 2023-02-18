Forest department collects Rs 20 deposit for a plastic bottle at Velliangiri

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Forest Department is trying out an initiative to curb dumping of plastic waste in Velliangiri hills by devotees visiting the temple atop the hill during Mahashivaratri.

The department has permitted devotees to visit the Velliangiri Aandavar Temple situated on the top of Velliangiri Hills from February 17 to February 20.

“More than one lakh devotees are expected to visit the temple. To prevent littering of plastic water bottles on the hillside, the forest department has started collecting Rs 20 as deposit for a plastic bottle and a sticker would be pasted on it.

Devotees can collect their deposit while returning to foothill after darshan by handing over the empty plastic bottle at the temporary collection centre in the foothill,” said a senior forest official.

“Based on the response, it would be continued in the coming years,” said the official. Normally, pilgrims are allowed three months from March to May to visit the temple.

