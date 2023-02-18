Senior IAS officer Kathiravan dies of cardiac arrest at age of 52 in Tamil Nadu 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Senior IAS officer C Kathiravan (52) passed away on Friday here at a private hospital due to cardiac arrest. He is being survived by his wife K Thenmozhi and two daughters. The final rites of the officer will be performed at his native place Gandhipuram, Senthamangalam in Namakkal district. Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death of the officer and conveyed his condolences to the family members of Kathiravan.

Kathiravan was appointed as a probationary deputy collector in Dharmapuri district in January 2002, and after holding various positions, got confirmed Indian Administrative Service in December 2013.

