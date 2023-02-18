Home States Tamil Nadu

TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi reviews implementation of development schemes

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Friday reviewed the progress made in various ongoing schemes - Naan Mudhalvan,

Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin. (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Friday reviewed the progress made in various ongoing schemes - Naan Mudhalvan, short-term skill development classes being offered free of cost, Sankalp, free training for competitive examinations for government services etc. 

Currently, frontline companies are providing job-oriented training to engineering students and graduates, and detailed information on studies is available free of cost. Studies which are provided at nominal fees, their syllabus, etc have been uploaded to www.naanmudhalvan.tn.gov.in.  

Meanwhile, skill development classes are going on for 3.5 lakh students in engineering colleges and job-oriented courses are offered to 15 lakh students in arts and science colleges. 

