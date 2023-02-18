Tiruvannamalai ATM heist: Kingpin among two land in TN cops’ net in Haryana

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two men, including one of the masterminds behind the Tiruvannamalai ATM heist, were arrested by the special investigation team of the Tamil Nadu police from Haryana on Thursday.

Tiruvannamalai Superintendent of Police K Karthikeyan, who led the team in Haryana, told TNIE, “We have arrested two members of the burglary gang. They were brought to Chennai by air and from there they would be brought to Tiruvannamalai by road.”

Suspects Arif

The suapects have been identified as Mohammed Arif (35), the mastermind, from Sonari village in Nuh district in Haryana, and Ajadh (37) from Punhana district in Haryana. The gang stole around `72.79 lakh from four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai in the early hours of February 12.

Karthikeyan said, “A vehicle that the gang used in the burglary and `3 lakh in cash have been recovered.” The investigation is still on, as two suspects in Karnataka and six other suspects who were caught in Gujarat by the special teams are being interrogated.

Probe revealed that before stealing cash from the ATMs, the gang had stayed in a hotel in Kolar district in Karnataka, and carried out a recce in Tiruvannamalai. The gang had cut open the ATMs with a gas-welding machine and looted the cash.

After decamping with the cash, the gang sped away in a car bearing Andhra Pradesh vehicle registration number and went to Kolar by road. The multi-state operation was launched by the special investigation teams, with Tiruvannamalai SP team camping in Haryana, Vellore SP in Gujarat, Tirupathur SP in Karnataka, Tiruvallur SP Pakerla Cephas Kalyan in Andhra Pradesh. Forensic investigation was led by Ranipet SP D.V. Kiran Shruthi.



