Two multi-level parking lots to come up in Coimbatore

Demand for parking space in Coimbatore city has been growing at a staggering rate.

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has finished a feasibility study for constructing Multi Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility at the Cross Cut road in Gandhipuram, which was announced in the corporation budget last year. The civic body will also be constructing a MLCP in Raja Street this year.

Demand for parking space in Coimbatore city has been growing at a staggering rate. With the number of vehicles increasing on the Coimbatore roads everyday, the officials have been finding it difficult to cater to the parking needs of the people.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila said, “Officials have submitted a proposal to construct a MLCP in Cross Cut Road at the cost of Rs 24 crore to accommodate 300 cars. We’ve planned to set up the facility through PPP model and work will begin soon.”

Further, she said the civic body will construct a MLCP in Raja Street at the cost of Rs 22 crore to cater to shopper visiting Oppanakara Street. The facility will be built using the civic body’s general funds and the scheme will be announced during the budget session in March.

