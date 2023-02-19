Home States Tamil Nadu

Allegations of human rights violations may demoralise cops: Madras High Court

It may turn out to be demoralising to the entire police force, the Madras High Court has said.

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

A division bench of Justices VM Velumani and R Hemalatha made the observations recently while quashing an order of the State Human Rights Commission that had directed assistant commissioner of police Lakshmanan to pay Rs 25,000 to Ramesh, a complainant, for alleged rights violations.

A division bench of Justices VM Velumani and R Hemalatha made the observations recently while quashing an order of the State Human Rights Commission that had directed assistant commissioner of police Lakshmanan to pay Rs 25,000 to Ramesh, a complainant, for alleged rights violations.

The bench also said there was no denying that instances of human rights violations occurred at police stations but every instance of a casual police inquiry cannot be termed as a human rights violation. The line that differentiates a casual police inquiry from an instance of breach of one’s human rights is very thin, the judges said.

