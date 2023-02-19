Home States Tamil Nadu

Awareness drive for defence pensioners held in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An awareness programme held in Chennai on Friday for defence pensioners enrolled in ‘Sparsh’, a comprehensive system for defence pensioners from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and defence civilian pensioners.

At the programme held on Controller of Defence Accounts (CDA) Office premises in Teynampet, grievances of pensioners related to life certificate and updating aadhaar and mobile number were addressed.

T Jayaseelan, controller of defence accounts, Chennai, honoured the pensioners above 80 years of age and delivered a speech about the benefits of Sparsh, a web-based system for processing pension claims and crediting pension funds directly to the bank accounts of defence pensioners.

The system is being implemented by the ministry of defence for the benefit of armed forces, a release said.

