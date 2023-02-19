Home States Tamil Nadu

Brother of man murdered near Coimbatore court tries to kill three

Kovilpalayam police begin an investigation on Saturday and action will be taken against Pradeep based on the complaint from the victims, said a police officer.

Published: 19th February 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Death-Accident-Murder-Killing

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations

By Express News Service
COIMBATORE: The younger brother of Gokul, who was killed near the Coimbatore combined court complex on Monday, attempted to kill three people at Kondayampalayam near Annur on Friday night under the influence of alcohol.
According to the police, G Pradeep (19) from Lakshmi Garden in Kondayampalayam near Annur in the district engaged in an argument with a passerby under the influence of alcohol. He also allegedly assaulted three construction workers, Marimuthu (34), Sampath (21) and Kumaravelu (24) from Dharmapuri district, who were crossing the area with a knife. In retaliation, they too assaulted him.
Locals informed the police, following which all four were admitted to the hospital. Kovilpalayam police begin an investigation on Saturday and action will be taken against Pradeep based on the complaint from the victims, said a police officer.
Pradeep’s elder brother Gokul (24) was murdered by a gang near the Coimbatore combined court complex on Monday while he was going to the court to appear for a hearing in a murder case. Police have so far arrested 11 suspects in connection with the case.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder attempt Annur Coimbatore
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp