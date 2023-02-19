Brother of man murdered near Coimbatore court tries to kill three

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The younger brother of Gokul, who was killed near the Coimbatore combined court complex on Monday, attempted to kill three people at Kondayampalayam near Annur on Friday night under the influence of alcohol.

According to the police, G Pradeep (19) from Lakshmi Garden in Kondayampalayam near Annur in the district engaged in an argument with a passerby under the influence of alcohol. He also allegedly assaulted three construction workers, Marimuthu (34), Sampath (21) and Kumaravelu (24) from Dharmapuri district, who were crossing the area with a knife. In retaliation, they too assaulted him.

Locals informed the police, following which all four were admitted to the hospital. Kovilpalayam police begin an investigation on Saturday and action will be taken against Pradeep based on the complaint from the victims, said a police officer.

Pradeep’s elder brother Gokul (24) was murdered by a gang near the Coimbatore combined court complex on Monday while he was going to the court to appear for a hearing in a murder case. Police have so far arrested 11 suspects in connection with the case.

