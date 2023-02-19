Candidates’ names, symbols fed into EVMs in Erode East

By Express News Service

ERODE: The process of feeding the names and symbols of the candidates contesting the Erode East bypolls into the electronic voting machines (EVM) began on Saturday.

District Returning Officer and Collector H Krishnanunni, Election Observer (General) Rajkumar Yadav and Erode East Returning Officer K Sivakumar inspected the works at Erode Corporation Office.

Krishnanunni said, “There are 238 polling stations in the constituency and 77 candidates are contesting. Five voting machines shall be installed in each polling booth. The process of fixing photographs along with the name and symbol of the candidates is going on, which will take up to three days.”

