CM Stalin inaugurates Cardiobase ’23 event, lauds city cardiologist

Published: 19th February 2023 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday inaugurated Cardiobase 2023, an event organised by the Hold Medical Academy of India, and gave away a lifetime achievement award to Dr Thanikachalam. Speaking at the event, the CM said that I was not slated to talk in the event but I insisted that I should deliver an address in this special occasion, according to a government release.

The CM praised Dr Thanikachalam and recalled the many thought-provoking discussions that he shared with him over a range of topics including current affairs. Stalin recalled Dr Thanikachalam’s association with former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi and said the latter would seek his expert opinion on all matters related to healthcare. Stalin referred to Dr Thanikachalam as his godfather, the release said.

