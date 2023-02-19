Coimbatore police to step up helmet checking near school zones

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police will intensify helmet checking near educational institutions in Coimbatore city from this week, as they said that most parents who come to drop their children at schools don’t wear helmets. The police have also instructed school management to convey the importance of helmets to the students and their parents.

As part of their aim of achieving 100% helmet-wearing in the city, Coimbatore City police have been conducting helmet-checking drives across the city limit once a week. A total of 1,155 bikers were caught for not wearing helmets and 548 were booked for traffic violations during the last weekly check on Thursday from 10 locations across the city.

During the drive, the police have identified that most of the violators were parents and they don’t wear helmets while dropping off their children and taking them back from school.

“They were let off with a warning. But, to make people more aware about wearing helmets, we have asked the school management to instruct the parents of the students to wear helmets compulsorily,” said a senior police officer. “We planned to intensify vehicle checks near the school zones and people not wearing helmets will be fined,” the officer added.

