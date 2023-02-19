First-ever synchronised vulture census from Feb 25 in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first-ever synchronised vulture census in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala will be conducted on February 25 and 26. The exercise will help get more accurate estimate of their numbers and habitat. So far, there have only been rough estimates, and the trend over the years shows the vulture population in TN, which historically had highest numbers among three states, is on the decline.

Four species of vulture are found in southern India and are concentrated in the Nilgiris Biosphere Region. The Sigur plateau in the buffer area of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve hosts some of the last remaining prime nesting sites, especially of the White-Rumped Vulture.

Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy confirmed to TNIE census dates have been finalised and all three states are gearing up for the exercise. “We are in the process of forming multiple teams. Census will be carried out in Mudumalai, Satyamangalam and Nilgiris forest division in Tamil Nadu, while Karnataka, Bandipur, Nagarhole and parts of MM Hills are known to house vulture population. In Kerala, Wayanad has sizable population.”

Once the accurate population is estimated, a slew of management interventions are planned. Only recently, the first state-level Vulture Conservation Committee had met and discussed several conservation plans. A team led by B Ramakrishnan from the Department of Wildlife Biology, Government Art College in Udhagamandalam has been conducting long-term monitoring on the vulture population in TN for a period of five years from 2016.

Their work was presented at the annual research conference held a few days ago at the Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation in Chennai. As per the latest data, there are only 150-odd vultures left in the wild in TN, of which the White-Rumped Vulture accounts for 122 numbers. The other three species - Long Billed Vulture, Red Headed Vulture and Egyptian Vulture - numbers are in double or single digits.

