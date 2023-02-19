Karnataka minister says forest staff did not shoot and kill Tamil Nadu fisherman

By Express News Service

SALEM/MYSURU: Karnataka housing minister V Somanna on Saturday said the state’s forest department had no role to play in the death of M Raju (40) from Salem district. Raju’s family had alleged he was shot dead by forest staff while fishing near Mettur.

However, Somanna, who described the deceased as a poacher, claimed the man had not died of gunshot injuries. He said the forest personnel had seized deer carcasses and country-made guns from the site of the alleged firing. Raju was arrested while poaching in Karnataka forest land eight years ago, he said.

“Thousands come for fishing in Cauvery and have not faced any problems. The truth will come out once the post-mortem report comes from the hospital in Tamil Nadu,” Somanna said, adding that the government would hold talks with Tamil Nadu officials.

Raju’s family, however, refused to consent to the postmortem till Saturday evening, making multiple demands. “Particularly, they questioned the silence of the Karnataka government and wanted that state to provide appropriate relief. They also wanted a case of murder registered against Karnataka forest personnel,” police sources said.

Finally, after a discussion with Salem collector S Karmegam, including Mettur MLA S Sathasivam, police and Raja’s widow Pauna, the family agreed to the postmortem. According to sources, the collector pointed out that police could only act if the postmortem is conducted.

‘Body be handed over to kin after postmortem’

“Then he spoke to the Chamarajanagar collector who promised to bring the matter to the attention of the Karnataka Chief Secretary,” sources said. The postmortem began Saturday evening, after which the body would be handed over to Raja’s family. Raja (a) Karavadaiyan was a resident of Arisipalayam near Govindhapadi in Kolathur, Salem district.

It is alleged that he was shot by the Karnataka forest department personnel on the night of February 14 on the TN-Karnataka border. His body was found floating in the Palar River near Kaveri Puram under Bargur police range of Erode district on Friday.

SALEM/MYSURU: Karnataka housing minister V Somanna on Saturday said the state’s forest department had no role to play in the death of M Raju (40) from Salem district. Raju’s family had alleged he was shot dead by forest staff while fishing near Mettur. However, Somanna, who described the deceased as a poacher, claimed the man had not died of gunshot injuries. He said the forest personnel had seized deer carcasses and country-made guns from the site of the alleged firing. Raju was arrested while poaching in Karnataka forest land eight years ago, he said. “Thousands come for fishing in Cauvery and have not faced any problems. The truth will come out once the post-mortem report comes from the hospital in Tamil Nadu,” Somanna said, adding that the government would hold talks with Tamil Nadu officials. Raju’s family, however, refused to consent to the postmortem till Saturday evening, making multiple demands. “Particularly, they questioned the silence of the Karnataka government and wanted that state to provide appropriate relief. They also wanted a case of murder registered against Karnataka forest personnel,” police sources said. Finally, after a discussion with Salem collector S Karmegam, including Mettur MLA S Sathasivam, police and Raja’s widow Pauna, the family agreed to the postmortem. According to sources, the collector pointed out that police could only act if the postmortem is conducted. ‘Body be handed over to kin after postmortem’ “Then he spoke to the Chamarajanagar collector who promised to bring the matter to the attention of the Karnataka Chief Secretary,” sources said. The postmortem began Saturday evening, after which the body would be handed over to Raja’s family. Raja (a) Karavadaiyan was a resident of Arisipalayam near Govindhapadi in Kolathur, Salem district. It is alleged that he was shot by the Karnataka forest department personnel on the night of February 14 on the TN-Karnataka border. His body was found floating in the Palar River near Kaveri Puram under Bargur police range of Erode district on Friday.