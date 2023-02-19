MDMK condemns Karnataka’s move to construct Mekedatu dam on Cauvery

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK General Secretary Vaiko on Saturday condemned the Karnataka government for announcing the construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery river and urged the state government to take steps to prevent the efforts of neighbouring state in order to protect the farmers of Tamil Nadu.

Referring to media reports, Vaiko cited Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai’s statement during budget speech that his state is determined to build the Mekedatu dam to provide drinking water to Bengaluru city, and the government is ready to allocate funds for it. The MDMK general secretary told Tamil Nadu government that it should not allow the Karnataka government to violate the final verdict of the Cauvery tribunal and the Supreme Court.

