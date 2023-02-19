Home States Tamil Nadu

'Palli Paarvai' mobile app introduced in four more Tamil Nadu districts 

The application will be used in the these districts from now on, said school education department officials.

Published: 19th February 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the success of the school education department’s ‘Palli Paarvai’ mobile app that was launched in Chennai and Tiruvannamalai on a pilot basis, the department has introduced the app in four more districts - Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Namakkal and Salem. The application, helps the officials monitor the classrooms.

Based on the feedback from the two districts, certain modifications have been made to the application to make it user-friendly. A training programme for education officials in the four districts was also organised on Friday. The application will be used in these districts from now on, said school education department officials.

The application helps collate the data from classroom observations and help in making decisions to improve the classroom experience for students. This apart, details of overall school performance in academics, administration and infrastructure can be entered into the application.

