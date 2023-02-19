President takes part in Shivaratri festivities during visit to Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/ MADURAI: The world today is as strife-torn as ever, and is also facing an unprecedented ecological crisis, said Droupadi Murmu on Saturday during her maiden visit to Tamil Nadu as the President of India.

Speaking at the Mahashivaratri celebrations organised by the Isha Foundation at the Isha Yoga Centre, Murmu said, “The need to lead a compassionate life in harmony with nature has never been so pressing as it is today. May this Mahashivaratri dispel the darkness inside us and lead us all to a more fulfilling and flourishing life.”

The President attended the Pancha Bhutha Kriya (cleansing of the five elements) conducted by Sadhguru at the Dhyanalinga, and later lit the Mahayoga Yagna to symbolise the spreading of Yoga around the world. Governor RN Ravi and IT minister Mano Thangaraj were also present on the occasion.

Elaborating on the significance of Mahashivaratri, Sadhguru said, “This is a day for everyone to commit themselves to become genuine seekers. Seekers of truth. Seekers of solutions for life, both outside and inside. In the next 24 months, we are committed to bringing a simple form of Yoga to at least 2 billion people on the planet. This needs to happen for the wellbeing of humanity.”

Earlier in the day, Governor Ravi, on behalf of the state, welcomed the President and her daughter at Madurai airport. She subsequently had a darshan and accepted poorna kumbam at Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. Karumuttu T Kannan, thakkar of the temple, and others explained to her the architecture and historical relevance of the place of worship during the 30-minute temple visit.

She later took a short break at the circuit house in Tallakulam. Extensive security arrangements had been made across Madurai in view of her visit. During her travel by road in the district, the President got down near South Aavani Moola Street and interacted with the residents. She also shook hands with a child during the interaction.

