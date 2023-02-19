Home States Tamil Nadu

President takes part in Shivaratri festivities during visit to Tamil Nadu

During her travel by road in the district, the President got down near South Aavani Moola Street and interacted with the residents. She also shook hands with a child during the interaction.

Published: 19th February 2023 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2023 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

President Draupadi Murmu looks on as Sadhguru addresses devotees gathered at his Isha Yoga Centre near Coimbatore to take part in Mahashivaratri celebrations on Saturday night | special arrangement

President Draupadi Murmu looks on as Sadhguru addresses devotees gathered at his Isha Yoga Centre near Coimbatore to take part in Mahashivaratri celebrations on Saturday night | special arrangement

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/ MADURAI: The world today is as strife-torn as ever, and is also facing an unprecedented ecological crisis, said Droupadi Murmu on Saturday during her maiden visit to Tamil Nadu as the President of India.

Speaking at the Mahashivaratri celebrations organised by the Isha Foundation at the Isha Yoga Centre, Murmu said, “The need to lead a compassionate life in harmony with nature has never been so pressing as it is today. May this Mahashivaratri dispel the darkness inside us and lead us all to a more fulfilling and flourishing life.”

The President attended the Pancha Bhutha Kriya (cleansing of the five elements) conducted by Sadhguru at the Dhyanalinga, and later lit the Mahayoga Yagna to symbolise the spreading of Yoga around the world. Governor RN Ravi and IT minister Mano Thangaraj were also present on the occasion.

Elaborating on the significance of Mahashivaratri, Sadhguru said, “This is a day for everyone to commit themselves to become genuine seekers. Seekers of truth. Seekers of solutions for life, both outside and inside. In the next 24 months, we are committed to bringing a simple form of Yoga to at least 2 billion people on the planet. This needs to happen for the wellbeing of humanity.”

Earlier in the day, Governor Ravi, on behalf of the state, welcomed the President and her daughter at Madurai airport. She subsequently had a darshan and accepted poorna kumbam at Arulmigu Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. Karumuttu T Kannan, thakkar of the temple, and others explained to her the architecture and historical relevance of the place of worship during the 30-minute temple visit.

She later took a short break at the circuit house in Tallakulam. Extensive security arrangements had been made across Madurai in view of her visit. During her travel by road in the district, the President got down near South Aavani Moola Street and interacted with the residents. She also shook hands with a child during the interaction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Droupadi Murmu Mahashivaratri celebrations Isha Foundation Isha Yoga Centre Sadhguru RN Ravi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp