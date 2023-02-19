Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Petition seeking higher post in job granted on compassionate grounds dismissed

Justice M Dhandapani while dismissing the petition said the director considered his application and posted him as a fireman.

Published: 19th February 2023

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court dismissed a petition filed by a man seeking a junior assistant post instead of a fireman post granted on compassionate grounds. S Deepak in his petition said his father served in the fire and rescue service department and died in a road accident on July 9, 2019.

He submitted an application seeking a job on compassionate grounds, which was rejected. Hence, he submitted the application again to the director of the department for the post of junior assistant stating his qualifications as BCA and LLB.

However, the director appointed him as a fireman instead of a junior assistant. Highlighting a GO that says the dependent should not be appointed to a post lower than the junior assistant post, he filed a petition challenging the order of appointment.

If the petitioner is not interested in joining the post of a fireman, he may not join. If he wants the junior assistant post, he has to participate in the recruitment process conducted by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. And he cannot choose a particular post in the appointment on compassionate grounds, which is being given based on the available vacancy, the court said. 

After the dismissal of the petition, the petitioner requested the court to permit him time to join duty and the court granted time.

