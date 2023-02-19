Verbal abuse: MKU students filed complaint against history professor in 2011 too

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Even as inquiries are on regarding Madurai Kamaraj University Assistant Professor J Shanmugaraja's conduct towards students in his class following two girls lodging complaints against him recently, TNIE has accessed a complaint that was filed against him on June 27, 2011.

In the complaint submitted to the then district collector nearly 12 years ago, a group of 12 students belonging to the scheduled caste community had alleged that Shanmugaraja verbally abused them using caste names and failed them in a paper on 'Contemporary India' though they had performed well in the exam.



Following the collector's intervention, the university authorities conducted a revaluation of the students' answer papers and all of them cleared the paper. Speaking to TNIE, an official from MKU confirmed that the varsity had taken no action against Shanmugaraja in light of the complaint in 2011.

Last week, two girl students lodged complaints to MKU V-C J Kumar and varsity registrar M Sadasivam alleging continuous verbal abuse on the part of the history assistant professor.

