21-year-old electrocuted at girl’s funeral, two in serious condition

The girl was identified as Abinaya. She was initially admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvottiyur after she complained of earache.

Published: 20th February 2023 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 21-year-old youth died by electrocution and two others are in serious condition after coming in contact with a livewire during the funeral of a 17-year-old.

The girl was identified as Abinaya. She was initially admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvottiyur after she complained of earache. There she underwent minor surgery. As her condition worsened after surgery, Abinaya was shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where she died on Friday. Her funeral was held on Sunday.

According to Thiruvottiyur police, Ajith (21), a distant relative of Abinaya had come to attend her funeral. Around 11.30 am, Ajith, Soumya and Sundari, who were standing near the freezer box came in contact with a livewire. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Ajith dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Abinaya’s family protested outside the private hospital demanding police register a medical negligence case against the hospital staff. Abinaya was a plus-one student. After she complained of earache, her parents admitted her to a private hospital on February 14, where the doctors suggested the girl undergo minor surgery.

However, she allegedly developed complications post-surgery and was shifted to the RGGGH. Angered over the girl’s death, family members protested in front of the hospital demanding police register a case against the hospital and refused to take her body. Thiruvottiyur police registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of CrPC.

The family later approached the Madras HC. The court assured the family members that necessary action will be taken after an enquiry by an expert committee.

