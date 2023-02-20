Home States Tamil Nadu

31-year-old youth dies by suicide, family donates his eyes and skin at Mettupalayam

The organs were harvested at the government hospital at Mettupalayam, which is a first for the hospital.

Published: 20th February 2023 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The family of a 31-year-old man who died by suicide on Saturday donated his skin and eyes. The organs were harvested at the government hospital at Mettupalayam, which is a first for the hospital.

According to sources, V Nagaraj of Mettupalaym died by suicide in his home and the body was brought to the hospital. Chief civil surgeon (dental) Dr P Jayaraman explained to his family members about the skin donation and his mother agreed to donate his son’s organs.

A team from a private hospital in Coimbatore harvested his skin. Nagaraj’s eyes were donated to a private hospital in Coimbatore, sources said.  Jayaraman told TNIE, “Skin harvesting procedure was performed in our hospital for the first time. We have been raising awareness about skin donation among public.

Skin can be harvested within six hours of death. Harvested skin can be used as a biological dressing for burn victims or injured persons. Only the superficial layer is removed and hence there will be no disfigurement after skin harvesting. Facilities to preserve harvested skin is available only in Coimbatore and Chennai.”

‘Skin of any healthy individual from age 19 to 80 years can be used for grafting on a recipient after tests. Skin is tested to rule out diseases like TB, HIV and cancer,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mettupalayam govt hospital suicide
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp