31-year-old youth dies by suicide, family donates his eyes and skin at Mettupalayam

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The family of a 31-year-old man who died by suicide on Saturday donated his skin and eyes. The organs were harvested at the government hospital at Mettupalayam, which is a first for the hospital.

According to sources, V Nagaraj of Mettupalaym died by suicide in his home and the body was brought to the hospital. Chief civil surgeon (dental) Dr P Jayaraman explained to his family members about the skin donation and his mother agreed to donate his son’s organs.

A team from a private hospital in Coimbatore harvested his skin. Nagaraj’s eyes were donated to a private hospital in Coimbatore, sources said. Jayaraman told TNIE, “Skin harvesting procedure was performed in our hospital for the first time. We have been raising awareness about skin donation among public.

Skin can be harvested within six hours of death. Harvested skin can be used as a biological dressing for burn victims or injured persons. Only the superficial layer is removed and hence there will be no disfigurement after skin harvesting. Facilities to preserve harvested skin is available only in Coimbatore and Chennai.”

‘Skin of any healthy individual from age 19 to 80 years can be used for grafting on a recipient after tests. Skin is tested to rule out diseases like TB, HIV and cancer,” he added.

