Distribution of booth slips begins in Erode East constituency

Published: 20th February 2023 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

A booth slip distributed by the Congress at Adambakkam showing the candidate’s name and the party symbol

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Election workers in Erode East constituency started the distribution of booth slips on Sunday. The constituency has 2,27,547 voters including 1,11,025 males, 1,16,497 females and 25 others. 

“There are 238 polling booths, and each booth will have an election standing officer for the distribution of booth slips to voters at their doorsteps.

The distribution of slips will be carried out till February 24. If anyone does not get booth slips, they could get them at the polling booth on the polling day (February 27). Carrying the slips along with any one of the 11 authorised identity cards is must to cast votes,” an officer said.

