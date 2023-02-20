Five-year-old gets entangled in saree swing at home, dies in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy died in his house in Thirumullaivoyal on Saturday after he allegedly got strangled in a saree swing.

According to Thirumullaivoyal police, the boy was identified as Jashwanth, a Class I student at a private school there. He was the eldest son of Kannappan and Meena. Kannappan is a driver at a private travel company. Jashwanth has a two-year-old brother named Mayilesh.

The police said on Saturday evening, Jashwanth was playing in the swing and allegedly got strangulated.

His parents rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. On information, Thirumullaivoyal police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Further inquiry is on.

CHENNAI: A five-year-old boy died in his house in Thirumullaivoyal on Saturday after he allegedly got strangled in a saree swing. According to Thirumullaivoyal police, the boy was identified as Jashwanth, a Class I student at a private school there. He was the eldest son of Kannappan and Meena. Kannappan is a driver at a private travel company. Jashwanth has a two-year-old brother named Mayilesh. The police said on Saturday evening, Jashwanth was playing in the swing and allegedly got strangulated. His parents rushed him to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. On information, Thirumullaivoyal police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Further inquiry is on.