Former minister Ubayadullah passes away at 82

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/CHENNAI: Former Commercial Tax minister SNM Ubayadullah died on Sunday morning due to a heart attack. He was 82. Ubayadullah, who also held the post of the state president of the DMK Traders Wing till his last breath, fell ill all of a sudden at his house in Kallukulam in the city on Sunday morning when he was getting ready to attend the marriage function of a close relative.

He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead. Hospital sources said he suffered cardiac arrest. Ubayadullah held the post of Thanjavur town secretary of the party for a long period - 27 years, from 1987 to 2014. He was elected to the state assembly in 1989, 1996, 2001 and 2006. He was also the minister for commercial taxes in the DMK government from 2006 to 2011.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he is deeply saddened to know about the demise of Ubayadullah. He recalled the close association of the departed soul with the former CMs CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, and his dedicated service to developing the party in Thanjavur district. He added the demise of the former minister would be a loss to the DMK party and the Thanjavur district unit of the party. “I extend my deepest condolence to the bereaved family members and the party cadre,” he said in a statement.

A patron of Tamil associations in the city, Ubayadullah is also the founder and was the president of ‘Thanjai Muthamizh Mandram’, a literary organisation for around 30 years. He was also the state vice-president of World Thirukkural Forum. He was awarded ‘Kalaignar Award’ by DMK in 2020, and Government of Tamil Nadu bestowed ‘Perarignar Anna Award’ on him in 2022.

Ubayadullah is being survived by his daughter.

