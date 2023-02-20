Home States Tamil Nadu

No signboard near work-in-progress Tiruchy's Aristo bridge, risky ride ahead, caution commuters

Published: 20th February 2023 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Work in progress on Aristo bridge without safety measurements in place, posing a threat to motorists in Tiruchy | mk ashok kumar

By Palanivel Rajan C
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Sans signboards on either ends of the under-construction Aristo bridge at Mannarpuram, Tiruchy, commuters recall the harrowing experiences of navigating through the Mannarpuram road, particularly after nightfall. With the construction of Aristo bridge entering its final phase, commuters are wary of the threats the work pose to them due to the lack of signboards on the fridges of the bridge.

The bridge construction commenced last year on the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway. Meanwhile, commuters also expressed worry over the lack of signboards near the Mannarpuram roundabout which comes under the purview of the state highways.

As the roundabout connects the Tiruchy-Chennai NH to Tiruchy city, vehicle footfall is expected to be high on the road on a daily basis. A Murugesan, a daily user of the road, said the lack of signboards most often leads to vehicles bumping into the construction path, intensifying the chances of accidents.

"Officials could at least place barricades to alert the commuters of the risk ahead. It is frightfully dangerous for commuters after nightfall," Murugesan said.

An official of the state highway department, however, said workers were instructed to put in place the precautionary measures required. "It is mandatory to place such boards before work commences. We would look into it and do thee needful," the official said.

