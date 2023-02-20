Home States Tamil Nadu

President’s Nilgiris trip cancelled due to bad weather

Published: 20th February 2023 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu.(PTI Photo)

President of India, Droupadi Murmu. (PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Madras Regimental Centre and Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington in Nilgiris on Sunday was cancelled due to bad weather.  The President left for New Delhi from Coimbatore around 1 pm.

The President, who arrived in Madurai on Saturday on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, was scheduled to visit the DSSC by helicopter. She was to lay a wreath at the war memorial in Wellington and address the staff in the defence college.

On Saturday, the President visited Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and took part in MahaShivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. She returned to the Government Circuit house in the city at 9.15 pm.

