President’s Nilgiris trip cancelled due to bad weather

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Madras Regimental Centre and Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington in Nilgiris on Sunday was cancelled due to bad weather. The President left for New Delhi from Coimbatore around 1 pm.

The President, who arrived in Madurai on Saturday on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, was scheduled to visit the DSSC by helicopter. She was to lay a wreath at the war memorial in Wellington and address the staff in the defence college.

On Saturday, the President visited Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and took part in MahaShivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. She returned to the Government Circuit house in the city at 9.15 pm.

COIMBATORE: President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Madras Regimental Centre and Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington in Nilgiris on Sunday was cancelled due to bad weather. The President left for New Delhi from Coimbatore around 1 pm. The President, who arrived in Madurai on Saturday on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, was scheduled to visit the DSSC by helicopter. She was to lay a wreath at the war memorial in Wellington and address the staff in the defence college. On Saturday, the President visited Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and took part in MahaShivaratri celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. She returned to the Government Circuit house in the city at 9.15 pm.