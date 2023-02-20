SASTRA teams win Tamil, English moot court contests

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: SASTRA Law School teams won both the Tamil and English moot courts organised by TN Dr Ambedkar Law University recently. In Tamil Moot, the winning team comprised C Amirdha Varshini, S Mathangi and J S Aiswarya Lakshmi of fifth-year B.Com LLB (Hons), who also bagged the Best Memorial Award.

The team defeated Government Law College Chengalpattu in the finals on a moot proposition concerning the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. As many as 32 teams participated in the moot event.

In the 16th Edition of the Pro Bono Enviro National Moot Court Competition conducted in English and also organised by the School of Excellence in Law of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU), another team of SASTRA Law School comprising S Bhupendran, S Sashi Barathvaj and B Amritha of the fifth year B.Com; LLB (Hons) was adjudged winner and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 40,000. The runner-up was Kerala Law Academy. The finals was judged by Justice M S Ramesh, Judge of the Madras High Court, Senior Advocates S T S Murthy and Srinath Sridevan and Advocate Yogeshwaran.

The SASTRA Law School team also won laurels among 60 teams in the 19th K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition organised by Campus Law Center, Delhi on Saturday. The final was judged by Justice C D Singh, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma and Justice Anish Dayal, the sitting judges of the Delhi High Court. The winning team comprised the fifth-year LLB students Sarva Easwaran, Shivashankar and Meenakshi Raman.

