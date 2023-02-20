Home States Tamil Nadu

SASTRA teams win Tamil, English moot court contests

The team defeated Government Law College Chengalpattu in the finals on a moot proposition concerning the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Published: 20th February 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

The team that won the 16th Edition of the Pro Bono Enviro National Moot Court competition being awarded trophy on Saturday | Express

The team that won the 16th Edition of the Pro Bono Enviro National Moot Court competition being awarded trophy on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: SASTRA Law School teams won both the Tamil and English moot courts organised by TN Dr Ambedkar Law University recently. In Tamil Moot, the winning team comprised C Amirdha Varshini, S Mathangi and J S Aiswarya Lakshmi of fifth-year B.Com LLB (Hons), who also bagged the Best Memorial Award. 

The team defeated Government Law College Chengalpattu in the finals on a moot proposition concerning the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. As many as 32 teams participated in the moot event. 

In the 16th Edition of the Pro Bono Enviro National Moot Court Competition conducted in English and also organised by the School of Excellence in Law of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU), another team of SASTRA Law School comprising S Bhupendran, S Sashi Barathvaj and B Amritha of the fifth year B.Com; LLB (Hons) was adjudged winner and was awarded a cash prize of Rs 40,000. The runner-up was Kerala Law Academy. The finals was judged by Justice M S Ramesh, Judge of the Madras High Court, Senior Advocates S T S Murthy and Srinath Sridevan and Advocate Yogeshwaran. 

The SASTRA Law School team also won laurels among 60 teams in the 19th K K Luthra Memorial Moot Court Competition organised by Campus Law Center, Delhi on Saturday. The final was judged by Justice C D Singh, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma and Justice Anish Dayal, the sitting judges of the Delhi High Court. The winning team comprised the fifth-year LLB students Sarva Easwaran, Shivashankar and Meenakshi Raman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SASTRA Law School Dr Ambedkar Law University Tamil Moot English Moot
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp