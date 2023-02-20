Home States Tamil Nadu

Sathyavani Muthu, a role model for women politicians, says CM Stalin

Hailing the late SC leader,  CM says, she was praised by Anna for her public-speaking skills

Published: 20th February 2023 06:00 AM

Chief Minister MK Stalin offering floral tributes to portrait of Sathyavani Muthu on Sunday, as MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi looks on | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sathyavani Muthu is a role model for women who enter politics, said Chief Minister MK Stalin while addressing a function to celebrate the birth centenary of the late leader from scheduled caste. 
Stalin said, “Today we are celebrating the centenary of Sathyavani Muthu Ammaiyar, who lived as a female lion of the DMK.”

Highlighting the departed leader’s public-speaking skills, the Chief Minister said she was praised by the DMK founder and former CM CN Annadurai, and that the statement of Annadurai that the women members of the DMK should speak like the three female lions of the party - Dr Dharmambal, Movalur Ramamirtham and Sathyavani Muthu - is evidence for that. Annadurai had further urged the women members to make the party stronger. 

Speaking about her involvement in public life, Stalin said she was arrested nine times and was imprisoned. “She was an infant when landed in jail twice and was pregnant when she got imprisoned on two occasions,” he said, adding it is because of her fighting spirit against social issues that the party is celebrating her birth centenary.

Stalin further elaborated on Sathyavani’s political career, saying she served with the same enthusiasm from the start to her last breath. She had served in various capacities in Dravidar Kazhagam( DK) and DMK and had become a state minister and union minister, he said adding Sathyavani was instrumental in establishing a college in Chennai in the name of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Stalin further urged the women wing cadre to have a sense of sacrifice, unshakable principles and a struggling attitude like Sathyavani Muthu. DMK ministers,  elected representatives and thousands of women wing cadres took part in the event.

