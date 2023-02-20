Tamil Nadu clocks average 48 deaths per day on highways

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: State and national highways running through Tamil Nadu killed 12,032 persons between January 1 and December 31, 2022, according to provisional data from the TN transport department. This is an increase from 10,373 such deaths in 2021 and accounts for 68% of the 17,473 road accident fatalities reported last year.

The number of deaths on the highways is disproportionately high, given the share of state highways in TN’s road network (excluding panchayat union and village roads) is 15.9% (11,279 km) and national highways is 9.3% (6,606 km).

With the death of 17,473 persons last year, road accidents have claimed over one lakh lives in TN and left 1.5 lakh people grievously injured between 2017 and 2022. A significant number of accidents have caused temporary or permanent disability among victims. The average number of fatalities per day is 48. After reconciliation of accident data, more than 22,000 deaths were added to records between 2017 and 2020.

HIGHWAY FATALITIES: EXPERTS BLAME INEFFECTIVE SAFETY MEASURES

After revision, it was found that 14,527 persons were killed in 2020 as against the provisional data of 8,060. As many as 15,384 persons were killed in 2021. The increasing trend of accidents has raised questions over the effectiveness of the road safety measures undertaken by the highways, police, transport and other departments since 2017.

Experts attributed the high number of accident fatalities on highways to potholes, poor design and lack of maintenance. “The increasing fatalities on highways is only an indication of rapid urbanisation. More two-wheelers are now plying on highways than before. The design of highways has to be tweaked considering the safety of the two-wheeler riders,” said an official, who is also a member of the State Road Safety Council. A road safety officer from the transport department said,

“A proposal to take permanent measures to eliminate black spots on state highways and district roads is being finalised and a government order to grant funds is expected soon. The district road safety councils headed by the collectors will be asked to complete the work in a time-bound manner.”

However, reckless ‘two-wheeler’ riding by youngsters poses a huge challenge. “A good number of bike riders have died after falling off the bikes or hitting the medians while doing stunts on highways. The road safety committee will soon be formed at college levels,” explained an official.

Meanwhile, Coimbatore district reported the most fatalities in 2022 with 1,045 deaths, followed by Chengalpattu (929), Tiruppur (877), Salem (827) and Madurai (788). Two-wheelers were involved in 7,392 deaths or 42% of fatalities, followed by car/jeep with 17% (2,727), trucks with 13% (2,210) and van/tempo with 8% (1,424).

The fatalities involving private buses stand at 3% (545) and the government buses at 5 % (853). Auto rickshaws were involved in accidents that claimed 403 lives while 1,719 (10%) deaths took place due to other vehicles.

More bikes on highways

“More two-wheelers are on highways. Highways’ design has to be tweaked for the safety of two-wheeler riders,” said a state official.

CHENNAI: State and national highways running through Tamil Nadu killed 12,032 persons between January 1 and December 31, 2022, according to provisional data from the TN transport department. This is an increase from 10,373 such deaths in 2021 and accounts for 68% of the 17,473 road accident fatalities reported last year. The number of deaths on the highways is disproportionately high, given the share of state highways in TN’s road network (excluding panchayat union and village roads) is 15.9% (11,279 km) and national highways is 9.3% (6,606 km). With the death of 17,473 persons last year, road accidents have claimed over one lakh lives in TN and left 1.5 lakh people grievously injured between 2017 and 2022. A significant number of accidents have caused temporary or permanent disability among victims. The average number of fatalities per day is 48. After reconciliation of accident data, more than 22,000 deaths were added to records between 2017 and 2020. HIGHWAY FATALITIES: EXPERTS BLAME INEFFECTIVE SAFETY MEASURES After revision, it was found that 14,527 persons were killed in 2020 as against the provisional data of 8,060. As many as 15,384 persons were killed in 2021. The increasing trend of accidents has raised questions over the effectiveness of the road safety measures undertaken by the highways, police, transport and other departments since 2017. Experts attributed the high number of accident fatalities on highways to potholes, poor design and lack of maintenance. “The increasing fatalities on highways is only an indication of rapid urbanisation. More two-wheelers are now plying on highways than before. The design of highways has to be tweaked considering the safety of the two-wheeler riders,” said an official, who is also a member of the State Road Safety Council. A road safety officer from the transport department said, “A proposal to take permanent measures to eliminate black spots on state highways and district roads is being finalised and a government order to grant funds is expected soon. The district road safety councils headed by the collectors will be asked to complete the work in a time-bound manner.” However, reckless ‘two-wheeler’ riding by youngsters poses a huge challenge. “A good number of bike riders have died after falling off the bikes or hitting the medians while doing stunts on highways. The road safety committee will soon be formed at college levels,” explained an official. Meanwhile, Coimbatore district reported the most fatalities in 2022 with 1,045 deaths, followed by Chengalpattu (929), Tiruppur (877), Salem (827) and Madurai (788). Two-wheelers were involved in 7,392 deaths or 42% of fatalities, followed by car/jeep with 17% (2,727), trucks with 13% (2,210) and van/tempo with 8% (1,424). The fatalities involving private buses stand at 3% (545) and the government buses at 5 % (853). Auto rickshaws were involved in accidents that claimed 403 lives while 1,719 (10%) deaths took place due to other vehicles. More bikes on highways “More two-wheelers are on highways. Highways’ design has to be tweaked for the safety of two-wheeler riders,” said a state official.