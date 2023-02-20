Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu constable transferred to AR camp for quarrelling with barber

"The policeman with his son and wife, however, mistakenly went to the wrong shop to pick up the quarrel."

Published: 20th February 2023 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Police, cops

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:  A police constable attached to Thisayanvilai police station has been transferred to Armed Reserve (AR) camp after he quarrelled with a barber at Valliyur over a haircut of the policeman's son. Sources said the constable, Navis Britto of Thisyanvilai, was angry at the haircut given by a barber to his son.

"The policeman with his son and wife, however, mistakenly went to the wrong shop to pick up the quarrel. Navis called the barber, who claimed innocence, and abused him verbally. He also locked the shutters of the shop. The incident was recorded by the public and went viral on social media," said sources.

Meanwhile, the barber had lodged a complaint with the Thisayanvilai police station seeking action against constable Britto for accusing him wrongly and making life threats. Acting on the complaint, Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police Saravanan transferred Britto to the Armed Reserve camp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu police constable barber Quarrel
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp