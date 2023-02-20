Tamil Nadu constable transferred to AR camp for quarrelling with barber

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A police constable attached to Thisayanvilai police station has been transferred to Armed Reserve (AR) camp after he quarrelled with a barber at Valliyur over a haircut of the policeman's son. Sources said the constable, Navis Britto of Thisyanvilai, was angry at the haircut given by a barber to his son.

"The policeman with his son and wife, however, mistakenly went to the wrong shop to pick up the quarrel. Navis called the barber, who claimed innocence, and abused him verbally. He also locked the shutters of the shop. The incident was recorded by the public and went viral on social media," said sources.

Meanwhile, the barber had lodged a complaint with the Thisayanvilai police station seeking action against constable Britto for accusing him wrongly and making life threats. Acting on the complaint, Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police Saravanan transferred Britto to the Armed Reserve camp.

