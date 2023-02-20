Tamil Nadu: Newborn, parents among four killed in Uchipuli road accident 

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Within an hour of leaving the Ramanathapuram government hospital with their newborn, the lifeless bodies of the family returned to the GH on Sunday following a tragic road accident in Uchipuli. A 50-year-old autorickshaw driver, who was transporting the family, also died in the incident.



Police said Sumathi (25) of Vedalai gave birth to a boy at the GH three days ago. After she was discharged on Sunday, Sumathi along with her husband Chinna Aadaikkan (28), mother-in-law Kaliammal (50) and the newborn were returning home in an autorickshaw, when a car rammed the vehicle head-on.

Sumathi and the auto driver, who was identified as Malairaj of Vithanur, died on the spot, while Aadaikkan and the baby were declared brought dead at the GH. Kaliammal also sustained severe injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment.



Uchipuli police filed a case and arrested Vignesh (34) of Chennai for allegedly driving the car in a rash manner and causing the deaths. Preliminary probe revealed that Vignesh was returning to Chennai from Rameswaram, when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed the auto after unsuccessfully trying to overtake another vehicle. Further investigation is on.

