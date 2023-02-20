Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: Newborn, parents among four killed in Uchipuli road accident 

A 50-year-old autorickshaw driver, who was transporting the family, also died in the incident.

Published: 20th February 2023 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Express illustration

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Within an hour of leaving the Ramanathapuram government hospital with their newborn, the lifeless bodies of the family returned to the GH on Sunday following a tragic road accident in Uchipuli. A 50-year-old autorickshaw driver, who was transporting the family, also died in the incident.

Police said Sumathi (25) of Vedalai gave birth to a boy at the GH three days ago. After she was discharged on Sunday, Sumathi along with her husband Chinna Aadaikkan (28), mother-in-law Kaliammal (50) and the newborn were returning home in an autorickshaw, when a car rammed the vehicle head-on.

Sumathi and the auto driver, who was identified as Malairaj of Vithanur, died on the spot, while Aadaikkan and the baby were declared brought dead at the GH. Kaliammal also sustained severe injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment.

Uchipuli police filed a case and arrested Vignesh (34) of Chennai for allegedly driving the car in a rash manner and causing the deaths. Preliminary probe revealed that Vignesh was returning to Chennai from Rameswaram, when he lost control of the vehicle and rammed the auto after unsuccessfully trying to overtake another vehicle. Further investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp