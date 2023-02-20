Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil scholar U V Swaminatha Iyer remembered on 169th birth anniversary

In his official Twitter handle, Stalin said, “It is the birthday of Tamil grandfather Dr U Ve Sa, who collected Tamil treasurers and printed, and gave them an immortal gift.”

Tiruvarur Collector T Charusree, garlanding the bust of U V Swaminatha Iyer at his memorial in Uthamadanapuram | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CM MK Stalin hailed the services of yesteryear Tamil scholar U V Swaminatha Iyer on the occasion of his birth anniversary. In his official Twitter handle, Stalin said, “It is the birthday of Tamil grandfather Dr U Ve Sa, who collected Tamil treasurers and printed, and gave them an immortal gift.” He further added let’s honour his memory and spread the word of Tamil development. “Let us commit ourselves to the task of protecting Tamil.” 

Earlier in the morning, a team of government officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of the veteran Tamil scholar U Ve Sa, near Presidency College, Chennai to mark his 169th birth anniversary. Floral tributes were paid on his bust at his ancestral house in Uthamadanapuram village in Tiruvarur district.

Collector T Charusree, after garlanding the bust, said U Ve Sa revived ancient Tamil literature by publishing Sangam literature from palm leaves, collected from villages across the state, as books. Half-burnt manuscripts and those abandoned in rivers and waterbodies were retrieved too, the collector said. Sangeetha, the revenue divisional officer of Tiruvarur, was present. 

(With inputs from Tiruvarur and Thanjavur)

