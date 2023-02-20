Temple city beautification remains a pipe dream 

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Though its popularity among tourists has earned it the sobriquets 'temple city' and 'thoonga nagaram', Madurai city has not yet been able to make strides on the beautification front. Almost all the spots have garbage strewn around, and lots of posters defacing the walls.



With waste and foul odour welcoming tourists to historical monuments and other attractions, including the Vaigai river, the residents have urged the city corporation to take immediate steps to clean the premises. Rampant public urination is another menace that ails the city streets.



"Thousands of people visit the Mariamman Teppakulam daily. The street, which is dotted with food vendors, lacks proper dustbin facilities and the people keep discarding waste in the waterbody and on the banks. The civic body authorities should take steps to place some garbage bins in the area," said Rajeshwaran, a Madurai resident.



Even the walls of the newly-constructed Periyar bus stand are overflowing with posters of political parties and local events, lamented Dinesh Kumar, a youth from the city. "The corporation should ban the pasting of posters in public places. It can also hire people to paint beautiful pictures on the walls and bridges as done by the Tiruchy corporation. Also, it should follow Chennai corporation's footsteps in penalising people who urinate in public places," he added.



M Raja, an environmental activist attached to the Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam, opined that the construction of concrete banks on both sides of the Vaigai river under the smart city mission has had a detrimental effect on the beautification plans. "These concrete banks have made the task of cleaning the river much harder. Workers have to wait till the water flow stops to get into the river through the ghats. The authorities should prevent dumping of waste here and take up cleaning drives at regular intervals," he added.



When contacted, officials from the city corporation said the civic body has been taking proactive steps to address the defacing of walls and discarding of waste in public places.

