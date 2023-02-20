Vengaivayal issue: NCSC seeks report within 15 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Sunday issued a summons, dated February 8, to Pudukkottai collector and superintendent of police over the Vengaivayal issue, where human faeces were mixed in the overhead drinking water tank meant for residents belonging to scheduled caste community. The commission asked the officials to submit the action taken report within 15 days.

The summons said it was being issued following the complaint received by the NCSC which was submitted by Ilamurugu Muthu, executive president of Ambedkar People Movement, Pudukkottai over a case registered by the Vellanur police under sections of 277/288 IPC. 3(1). (b), 3(1), (x), 3(1)( va), SC/STPOA Act, 1989.

The summons ordered the collector and the SP to submit the action taken report either by fax/post/email or in person.

