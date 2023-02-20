Home States Tamil Nadu

Vengaivayal issue: NCSC seeks report within 15 days

The commission asked the officials to submit the action taken report within 15 days. 

Published: 20th February 2023 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2023 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

National Commission for Scheduled Castes

National Commission for Scheduled Castes ( Photo | NCSC Website )

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Sunday issued a summons, dated February 8, to Pudukkottai collector and superintendent of police over the Vengaivayal issue, where human faeces were mixed in the overhead drinking water tank meant for residents belonging to scheduled caste community. The commission asked the officials to submit the action taken report within 15 days. 

The summons said it was being issued following the complaint received by the NCSC which was submitted by Ilamurugu Muthu, executive president of Ambedkar People Movement, Pudukkottai over a case registered by the Vellanur police under sections of 277/288 IPC. 3(1). (b), 3(1), (x), 3(1)( va), SC/STPOA Act, 1989.

The summons ordered the collector and the SP to submit the action taken report either by fax/post/email or in person.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCSC Vengaivayal issue scheduled caste community
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Sourav Roy)
Tax hike on fuel and liquor could push up retail inflation in Kerala
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
TN govt moves SC against laws prescribing NEET for medical admissions
Former Chief Justice of India UU Lalit speaks on the topic ‘Why Study Law: Social Duty and Legal Responsibility’ at the inaugural session of the 11th ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai  | R Satish Babu
Collegium system is nearly perfect, says ex-CJI Lalit
Image for representational purpose. (E
India's national suicide prevention strategy: An opportunity & challenge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp