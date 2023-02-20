When Ammaiyar threatened me, only Karuna said he was with me: Kamal

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he has extended support to the DMK-led alliance for the state’s welfare. Campaigning for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East, he said, “We are a maiam (center) and should not be inclined towards any side. But this time we stand on this side.”

Indirectly referring to the difficulties he faced during the release of his film Vishwaroopam, Kamal said, “When the Ammaiyar (Jayalalithaa) threatened me, many people just watched meekly, but (former CM) Karunanidhi called me, and said he was with me and I need not fear about anything. I told him the problem was for me and not for the people of the country. But, this time the problem is for the country. So I have come this side.”

He added, “I will think later about where I should be permanently. But now I am here, and being criticised for it. Our country should be secular forever. For that, I have come here.”

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan on Sunday said he has extended support to the DMK-led alliance for the state’s welfare. Campaigning for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode East, he said, “We are a maiam (center) and should not be inclined towards any side. But this time we stand on this side.” Indirectly referring to the difficulties he faced during the release of his film Vishwaroopam, Kamal said, “When the Ammaiyar (Jayalalithaa) threatened me, many people just watched meekly, but (former CM) Karunanidhi called me, and said he was with me and I need not fear about anything. I told him the problem was for me and not for the people of the country. But, this time the problem is for the country. So I have come this side.” He added, “I will think later about where I should be permanently. But now I am here, and being criticised for it. Our country should be secular forever. For that, I have come here.”