‘Will ensure transparent investigation in Villupuram destitute home case’ says A S Kumari

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women A S Kumari met the women victims rescued from the illegally-run Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram on Sunday, which was shut down recently. All 142 residents of the ashram are being treated in Mundiyambakkam government hospital.

After her inspection, Kumari told TNIE, “So far, eight persons, including the owners and employees of the ashram have been arrested. The commission is conducting an investigation and a report in this regard will be submitted to the state government soon.”

“The investigation will be conducted in a fair and transparent manner. We will ensure the survivors get justice if the allegations are found to be true,” she said. The irregularities at the home came to light after officials inspected the facility on February 10, following a Madras High Court order on a habeas corpus petition.

Villupuram police registered cases against nine persons under 13 sections including for rape and harassment of women. Ashram owners Jubin Baby and his wife Maria were both arrested along with other associates. The organisation’s facility near Kottakuppam was also closed.

