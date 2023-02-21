Home States Tamil Nadu

Action being initiated on complaints: Erode Election officer

"The process of loading the candidate’s name and their symbol in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was completed on Monday," he said.

Published: 21st February 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

A consultative meeting was held at collector’s office on Monday in connection with Erode East bypoll. Recognised political parties attended the meet | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: Corporation Commissioner K Sivakumar, who is the returning officer for Erode (East) bypoll, on Monday said appropriate action is being taken on the complaints received regarding model code violations

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the mock election, conducted to check the functioning of voting machines, at the corporation office, he said, “The process of loading the candidate’s name and their symbol in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was completed on Monday. Also, a mock election was conducted where representatives of the recognized political parties were allowed to vote. A total of 238 polling booths are in the constituency and five voting machines will be present in each of them.”

So far, Election Flying Squad seized a total of `54 lakh that has been transported in the district without proper documents. Election offices of political parties operated without permission were also sealed. Also, around 354 postal votes were received from people over 80 years of age and with disabilities and the process of receiving them will end by Monday evening. The distribution of booth slips to voters will be completed on February 24, he said. 

“Appropriate action is being taken on the complaints received regarding the by-election. Complaints are forwarded to the police and cases are being registered,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Erode East bypoll EVM
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp