Action being initiated on complaints: Erode Election officer

By Express News Service

ERODE: Corporation Commissioner K Sivakumar, who is the returning officer for Erode (East) bypoll, on Monday said appropriate action is being taken on the complaints received regarding model code violations

Speaking to media persons after inspecting the mock election, conducted to check the functioning of voting machines, at the corporation office, he said, “The process of loading the candidate’s name and their symbol in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was completed on Monday. Also, a mock election was conducted where representatives of the recognized political parties were allowed to vote. A total of 238 polling booths are in the constituency and five voting machines will be present in each of them.”

So far, Election Flying Squad seized a total of `54 lakh that has been transported in the district without proper documents. Election offices of political parties operated without permission were also sealed. Also, around 354 postal votes were received from people over 80 years of age and with disabilities and the process of receiving them will end by Monday evening. The distribution of booth slips to voters will be completed on February 24, he said.

“Appropriate action is being taken on the complaints received regarding the by-election. Complaints are forwarded to the police and cases are being registered,” he added.

