CM Stalin condemns ‘attack’ on Tamil students at JNU

Published: 21st February 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at an event in Chennai. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Condemning the alleged attack on Tamil students at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) by ABVP activists, Chief Minister MK Stalin said universities are not just places for learning, but also for discussion, debate, and dissent.

He condemned the attack and the vandalising of portraits of leaders like Periyar and Karl Marx at JNU and called for strict action from the university administration. MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and PMK Founder Dr S. Ramadoss also condemned the attack. 

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai expressed disappointment over CM’s comments. He tweeted, “It is deeply saddening to see a state CM falling for the fake narratives of his party’s IT wing without getting into the depth of the matter.”

