Home States Tamil Nadu

‘EPS not loyal to anyone, not even to MGR as he flouted rules made by him:’ Udhayanidhi Stalin

DMK youth wing secretary and minister for youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday  said AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is not loyal to anyone.

Published: 21st February 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning in Erode on Monday | Express

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigning in Erode on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

ERODE: DMK youth wing secretary and minister for youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is not loyal to anyone.

Speaking at an election meeting in Erode East, Udhayanidhi said, “The TN Assembly passed 19 Bills, but the Governor has not given his assent yet. Both EPS and OPS did not condemn the governor for this. Palaniswami met the prime minister several times for his party issues, but not once to take up people’s issues.”

He added, “Palaniswami is not loyal to anyone - not even to MGR as he has violated the rules made by him to become interim general secretary, not to Jayalalithaa, not to Sasikala who made him chief minister. 
He will not be loyal to the people of Tamil Nadu either. But he is subservient to the prime minister, home minister and the governor.”

Further, Udhayanidhi highlighted the schemes implemented by the DMK government and canvassed for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Udhayanidhi Stalin Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Digital transactions will soon exceed cash in India: PM Modi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
FCI corruption matter: CBI searches at 30 locations in Punjab
Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction's plea against EC decision
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
ED searches country-wide locations in money laundering case linked to J'khand rural development dept

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp