‘EPS not loyal to anyone, not even to MGR as he flouted rules made by him:’ Udhayanidhi Stalin

By Express News Service

ERODE: DMK youth wing secretary and minister for youth welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is not loyal to anyone.

Speaking at an election meeting in Erode East, Udhayanidhi said, “The TN Assembly passed 19 Bills, but the Governor has not given his assent yet. Both EPS and OPS did not condemn the governor for this. Palaniswami met the prime minister several times for his party issues, but not once to take up people’s issues.”

He added, “Palaniswami is not loyal to anyone - not even to MGR as he has violated the rules made by him to become interim general secretary, not to Jayalalithaa, not to Sasikala who made him chief minister.

He will not be loyal to the people of Tamil Nadu either. But he is subservient to the prime minister, home minister and the governor.”

Further, Udhayanidhi highlighted the schemes implemented by the DMK government and canvassed for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan.

