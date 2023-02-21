Tamil Nadu health dept to hold camps in AR quarters

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: The health department will start organising medical camps inside the Armed Reserve police quarters twice a week. On February 16, TNIE published an article titled, No health camp held in our quarters after Covid -19, says AR cops’ explaining the plight of officials and their family members as no health care service is provided in the camp after Covid-19.

According to a press release issued by the district administration on Monday, two doctors from Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH)--Resident Medical Officer, MN Selvi and doctor S Rajalakshmi would visit the AR quarters to provide outpatient treatment for the residents twice a week. However, officials did not mention when the visit will take place.

When contacted, GKMCH Dean GR Rajashree refused to comment on the announcement and cut the call abruptly. She didn’t even respond to text messages. Meanwhile, residents of AR quarters welcomed the move.

KRISHNAGIRI: The health department will start organising medical camps inside the Armed Reserve police quarters twice a week. On February 16, TNIE published an article titled, No health camp held in our quarters after Covid -19, says AR cops’ explaining the plight of officials and their family members as no health care service is provided in the camp after Covid-19. According to a press release issued by the district administration on Monday, two doctors from Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital (GKMCH)--Resident Medical Officer, MN Selvi and doctor S Rajalakshmi would visit the AR quarters to provide outpatient treatment for the residents twice a week. However, officials did not mention when the visit will take place. When contacted, GKMCH Dean GR Rajashree refused to comment on the announcement and cut the call abruptly. She didn’t even respond to text messages. Meanwhile, residents of AR quarters welcomed the move.