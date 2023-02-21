Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC disposes of AIADMK plea on poll code violation

The prayer seeking an order to consider the representation submitted by the party is “premature” and is based on “assumptions”, and therefore, liable to be dismissed, the commission said. 

Madras High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Monday disposed of a petition filed by AIADMK on the Erode East bypoll after recording the submissions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) which said the party’s apprehensions are based on assumptions.

The ECI, through an affidavit filed by additional chief electoral officer Tamil Nadu Annie Joseph, said the petition, filed by AIADMK’s organising secretary and MP CVe Shanmugam, was not maintainable as Article 329 (b) of the Constitution bars entertaining petitions when the election process is on. The prayer seeking an order to consider the representation submitted by the party is “premature” and is based on “assumptions”, and therefore, liable to be dismissed, the commission said. 

“...The allegation and the presumption of the writ petitioner in this regard is wholly misconceived and contrary to the factual position,” the ECI said, adding there is no reason to apprehend any malpractice in the election process.

Referring to the non-existent voters/addresses as alleged by the AIADMK, the commission said, after field verification, it was ascertained prima facie that the allegations are exaggerated, without proper basis and not reflecting on the ground.

It further said a special list of absentee, shift and dead (ASD) electors is prepared and additional measures are followed in order to prevent impersonation during the polling. To ensure free and fair elections, various measures, including surveillance by 12 flying squads and eight static surveillance teams have been ensured. These apart, two video surveillance teams and two video viewing teams have also been formed; and fifteen mobile patrol teams by the state police have been deployed to maintain a conducive environment in terms of law and order, the commission said.

On the day of polling, it said, CCTV coverage and videography and webcasting will be arranged in all the 238 polling booths, of which, 34 booths were identified as vulnerable. Shanmugam had filed the petitions seeking direction to the commission to take action for preventing ineligible voters from casting votes, as “40,000 questionable entries were found in the rolls”. Of them, 100 are double entries, 8,000 are dead voters and 31,000 accounted for absentees in the constituency.

