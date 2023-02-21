Madras HC grants bail to five in Gujarati woman abduction case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to five persons, who were arrested in a case registered over the alleged abduction of 22-year-old Gujarati woman Kruthika Patel by her parents from Tenkasi for marrying against their wish.



Justice AD Jagadish Chandira passed the order on the bail petitions filed by Mukesh Patel, Subramanian, Dinesh Patel, Ramesh D Patel and Mahendra N Patel, who allegedly helped Kruthika's parents abduct her.



Though the government counsel argued that there were ample materials, including CCTV footage, to show that Kruthika was indeed abducted by the accused, the judge pointed out that the victim herself does not support the prosecution's case, as she has stated before the HC as well as the Sengottai judicial magistrate that she went with her parents on her own free will.



While the judge said he was not inclined to consider the anticipatory bail petitions filed by the other accused in the case at this stage, which were later withdrawn by the respective counsels, he granted bail to the five persons, on condition that they should appear before the Courtallam police daily at 10.30 am and 5.30 pm until further orders.

